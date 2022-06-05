Farmers of Guam are invited to attend an upcoming mental health conference to be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at The Westin Resort Guam.

The first-time conference, hosted by the University of Guam, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program, is titled “Farmer Focus: Cultivating Health and Wellness with Our Farming Community” and will focus on managing farming-related stress, according to a UOG press release.

Those who attend will hear from local, regional and national behavioral health specialists, as well as stress and anxiety management professionals who can help identify signs of anxiety and stress, relaxation techniques, suicide prevention advice, and overall wellness and access to mental health services.

Assistant professor and health and wellness specialist at Montana State University Michelle Grocke will present the keynote address on data collection and insights from the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program, according to a recent release.

The other talks will include:

"Seeing Through the Stigma: Accessing Mental Health Services in Guam" By KristiAnna Whitman, Ph.D., project director, Guam Focus on Life, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

“Why Do I Feel This Way? Effects of Mental Health" by Rita Sharma, Ph.D., director, I’Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program, University of Guam.

Participants can learn more about the mini-grant funding opportunities of up to $10,000 to promote behavioral health and wellness in agricultural communities.

Registration for the conference is free.