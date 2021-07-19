Farmers, ranchers can now enroll for USDA's Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment Program

The enrollment period is open for a program that helps offset the transportation costs for farmers and ranchers in Guam and in the Micronesia region.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin opened enrollment today for the Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment Program for fiscal year 2021. The enrollment period started July 12 and will run through Sept. 3, according to a press release.

“RTCP helps U.S. farmers and ranchers offset a portion of the cost of transporting agricultural products over long distances,” said Shirley Nakamura, Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting State Executive Director. “This program helps U.S. farmers and ranchers outside the 48 contiguous states who are at a competitive disadvantage when transporting agriculture products to market.”

The Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 reauthorized RTCP and allows farmers and ranchers in Alaska, Hawaii and insular areas including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Virgin Islands of the United States, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau, to recover any costs to transport agricultural commodities or inputs used to produce an agricultural commodity.

According to officials the program can help pay for the cost of transporting tractor inputs, fertilizer, seeds, compost, as well as farm equipment and supplies. The program does not reimburse the producers for the actual item but the shipping cost associated with that item as all inputs purchased on islands includes shipping costs that exceed those in the contiguous states.

RTCP payments are calculated based on the costs incurred for transportation of the agricultural commodity or inputs during a 12-month period, subject to an $8,000 per producer cap per fiscal year. If claims for payments exceed the funds available from the program for a fiscal year, payments will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

Farmers and ranchers interested in participating in RTCP can obtain applications and other documents by calling toll-free 1-866-794-1079, or call the local office at 300-8551 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

