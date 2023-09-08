Farmers still await financial aid for crops devastated by Mawar

Nearly four months after Typhoon Mawar destroyed crops all across the island, 285 farmers are still waiting for the government of Guam to provide the cash assistance they applied for.

A shouting match ensued between one lawmaker and the leadership of the Department of Agriculture on Thursday during an oversight hearing called because of the delayed payouts from the Crop Loss Compensation Program.

The Guam Legislature has already set aside $2 million for the program.

Several farmers who appeared for the hearing said that they needed the money to help get back on their feet. It’s been estimated that between 90% to 100% of all local crops were destroyed by Mawar.

“We want to farm. But how? I'm waiting for those compensations so I could have it so I could go fix my tractor since my tractor’s down from the storm,” said Victor Barcinas Duenas, a farmer from the village of Inalåhan.

Inspectors from the agriculture agency had already been to his property and seen the damage, Duenas said, and he had visited the agency multiple times but was still awaiting payment. Besides his tractor, he said he needed the money to hire someone to help repair his fence. It's a job that’s too big for him to do himself.

“Even my carabao are missing on the fence. Still, there’s seven missing carabao that never come back. But I still got 14 carabao right now inside my fence,” Duenas said.

It’s a similar story for farmer Benny Camacho Rosalin, from the village of Piti, who said that out of 600 trees he’s planted, 80% of them are down.

“I'm just here waiting, like you mentioned. It's already been four months, and I cannot move because of the heavy debris. I have to hire somebody to clean all and cut my trees down so I can start another new season for my farm,” Rosalin said.

Legal opinion sought

According to Roy Gamboa, the department's deputy director, it's not a staff or a manpower issue that's delaying the payout but a lack of clarity in the law about how much farmers are supposed to be compensated.

Gamboa said that his agency had been experiencing problems due to a mold infestation in their offices and downed phone lines after Typhoon Mawar. Despite that, the agriculture agency has still managed to go out and do site inspections at farms around the island to ensure that farmers have actually experienced the losses that they’re trying to claim through the program.

“We intended to do everything based on the current public law to start calculating the compensation for each of the farmers,” Gamboa said. He stressed there are different versions that were authorized.

The program initially allocated payouts of up to $1,500 to farmers, but that payout was later changed through legislation to $20,000, Gamboa said.

“We requested an opinion from the attorney general's office on a letter that was sent July 25. Through the attorney general's office, we have sent subsequent follow-up emails with Deputy Attorney General Graham Botha and even as well directly to the attorney general … himself. We do not want to put ourselves nor the farmers in jeopardy of violating any rules or regulations that would cause further delays,” Gamboa said.

He suggested an amendment from lawmakers that cleared up the confusion might help.

Shouting match

However, Sen. Telo Taitague, who previously worked as a member of former Gov. Eddie Calvo's Cabinet, was not satisfied with Gamboa’s explanation.

“Why is this so difficult compared to the prior typhoons or even a banana typhoon that would come? The farmers had access to Department of Agriculture's system. So you tell me, what's the difference from the last time when, during the Calvo administration, when the farmers got paid out right away?” Taitague asked Gamboa, beginning to shout into her microphone in the Legislature’s public hearing room.

“Senator, it's just in our findings with the rules and the laws. I'd like to know which rule or law would you like for me to violate?” Gamboa responded.

Taitague told the deputy director he was not answering her question, and repeated it, stating that he was using the law as a crutch.

“What is the difference, I asked, compared to the last typhoon?” Taitague pressed.

“The difference is we pay attention to the law, and we want to make sure we're following the proper guidelines,” Gamboa replied.

The two went back and forth talking over each other, with Taitague repeating her question and Gamboa repeating his answer.

“Perhaps we can read and read the law,” Gamboa said at one point.

“You’re not answering my question. So it’s obvious, Mr. Gamboa, that you’re not doing your job,” Taitague said.

“I do not intend to be indicted by the attorney general for violating any rule or law,” Gamboa said.

Sen. Roy Quinata, who was presiding over the hearing, adjourned the discussion soon after the exchange.