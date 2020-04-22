Drive-thru farmers' markets could become the new normal to continue connecting farmers with buyers while still maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

A drive-thru farmers' market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Farmers' Co-op in Dededo, organized by the nonprofit organization Farm to Table Guam Corp.

The Dededo Flea Market could also reopen on Saturday, from 6-9 a.m., also for drive-thru temporarily and is limited to about 10 or 12 farmers or vendors selling fresh produce.

For Thursday's drive-thru market, it's cash-only transactions. Customers are asked to wear masks.

This drive-thru farmers' market will be held again the following Thursday at the same location.

The drive-thru farmers' market is a first as the island copes with the COVID-19 outbreak, said Farm to Table Guam Project Director Cassie Brady on Tuesday.

Brady said many local farmers have a lot of unsold produce because of the pandemic.

Some are just giving the unsold produce to their pigs or composting them, or have just stopped planting altogether, she said.

Brady said a drive-thru market will help farmers who need a place to sell their produce, and will provide the general public access to fresh vegetables and fruits.

Farm to Table currently also sells fresh, locally grown produce on Tuesdays from 4-6:30 p.m. across from the Hagåtña Post Office.

On Friday, starting at 5 p.m., at the old Barrigada library, Guåhan Sustainable Culture in partnership with the Barrigada Mayor's Office will be hosting a drive-thru donation of fresh farmers' produce.

Dededo flea market

The Dededo Flea Market could reopen on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon but only for farmers' fresh produce, according to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Sen. Wil Castro.

The mayor said the flea market had to close because of the COVID-19 outbreak and initial shutdown and social distancing mandates.

If it reopens, only farmers or vendors selling fresh produce would be allowed, the mayors said. There are 10 to 12 farmers on the vendors' list, she said.

It would also be a drive-thru setup, with enough spaces between farmers so cars can safely drive through from one vendor to another, the mayor said.

Savares said she asked Adelup to allow the flea market's reopening this Saturday.

But flea markets are already exempt from temporary shutdowns, at least for produce stands.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services clarified in an April 8 guidance memo that essential services, businesses and areas exempted from the temporary shutdown include "certified farmers' markets" and "farm and produce stands."

Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the guidance is clear for farmers and fresh produce.

"While these vendors may operate, we cannot stress enough the importance of practicing social distancing and using face masks, or coverings, when conducting essential business," she said.

Sen. Castro, in a statement, said a number of farmers have reached out to him to ask for help as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has made it nearly impossible for them to make ends meet.

"Like the many residents who have lost jobs or whose hours were reduced, our farmers are struggling to provide for their families," said Castro, who is seeking to run for delegate.