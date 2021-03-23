State Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz sat beside the governor during a press conference last week when he said he hoped all COVID-19 variants were already on Guam because that would mean the community is maintaining low infection rates even with the variants on island.

On Monday, with Cruz again by her side, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that a California variant, which is 20% more transmissible, was detected in seven Guam samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for sequencing.

Forty-nine samples were sent to the CDC by the end of February and 26 results were returned Friday, which the Department of Public Health and Social Services reviewed over the weekend.

Of the seven samples that contained the variant, four came from individuals with no known recent travel history. The rest were travelers in quarantine.

But the samples were taken in January, and that's a key consideration, according to officials Monday.

"The fact that we've seen a significant decrease in the number of (COVID-19) cases and we're at where we are today is again good news," Cruz said.

To increase Guam's chances of fighting the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the governor's office on Monday announced it has opened the vaccination criteria to people 16 and older. The previous threshold was 40 and older.

GovGuam essentially opened the vaccination to all who can medically be given a COVID-19 vaccine at this point.

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee approved to expand the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria to residents ages 16 years and older, effective immediately. Minors may only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not recommended for individuals below the age of 18.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate their age when seeking to be vaccinated. The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

The committee also received updates on Guam's COVID-19 vaccine allocation for April. The island is expected to receive approximately 18,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses, 12,000 Moderna doses, and 200 Johnson & Johnson doses next month.

Social gathering limits might ease

The governor also announced GovGuam employees will be allowed three hours of leave to get vaccinated.

The governor said she is considering lifting more restrictions, particularly allowing more occupancy for retail operations, including hair salons from 50% to possibly 75%.

"And we'll probably increase social gathering numbers," the governor said.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 585 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, March 21, and tests from additional labs from Friday to Sunday. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

On Sunday, GovGuam reported zero new cases over three consecutive days.

Cases were skyrocketing just late last year, requiring the island to move back into stricter conditions of readiness before easing up again.

The California variant has been present in the U.S. since at least the fall, and in addition to spreading more easily, is likely to increase hospitalizations and even deaths. But this is based on early data, before vaccines became available in the state, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer at Public Health.

"It does appear to be promising that the vaccines we're currently using are going to be effective and have been effective. So in the end, if (the variant) may increase the severity of illness, the vaccine will actually help prevent that and that's what we really care about," Cabrera added. "It's been here for almost two months ... and look at where we are today. So we're doing the right things and as long as we continue to do the right things and everyone continues to get vaccinated, everything is pointing that we should be OK. But again, it is a race, and we have to do this as quickly as possible."

'Nearly 100% effectiveness'

The U.K., Brazil and South African variants were not detected in the samples sent back so far. The U.K. strain is 50% more transmissible compared to the initial strain and is likely to increase the severity of illness, according to Cabrera.

The latter variants are similar but data shows that the South African strain is 50% more transmissible overall, and while data is still lacking, it is believed that these variants can cause some increased severity in illness and there is some concerns with vaccines, Cabrera said.

"That's specifically for the AstraZeneca (vaccine), which we don't have an (emergency use authorization). There is a little bit decrease with the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) for those," Cabrera said. "But one thing is clear about all three vaccines that we use here – the Moderna, the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson – is that they have nearly 100% effectiveness in preventing serious disease. I'm talking about hospitalizations and death."

Cruz said it's not known how long the protection from vaccines will last, so there is discussion among experts about the possibility of a future booster shot depending on what's learned about the vaccines over the next several months to a year.

The governor has set 50% vaccination for everyone 16 years and older as the goal to reopen Guam for tourism by May 1. By then, visitors may be able to follow certain requirements to avoid mandatory quarantine.

Guam will remain on that course, the governor said Monday, and will hopefully see 80% vaccinations by July.

"Once we start seeing more vaccinations, we are still going to continue with the plan on our quarantine protocols," Leon Guerrero said.