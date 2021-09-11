Three people were critically injured in a car crash on Saturday evening.

At least one person was killed in the crash, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman.

Acting Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics responded to a report of a car that crashed into a pole on Marine Corps Drive in Piti.

The call came in at 8:26 p.m.

Chargualaf said two adult females with serious injuries were transported to Naval Hospital.

Guam Police Department officers are on scene conducting their investigation while transport of a third occupant is pending.

GOD Highway Patrol officers were activated to investigate the incident.

All southbound lanes by Polaris will be diverted to the inner northbound lane.

This story is developing.

