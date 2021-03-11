The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division is investigating a car crash that killed its driver, split the vehicle in two and breached the fence of Wettengel Elementary School before classes started Wednesday.

The crash occurred on West Santa Monica Avenue in Dededo shortly before 6 a.m., according to police. No students or staff were injured.

The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla traveling east on West Santa Monica Avenue lost control of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman.

The vehicle slammed into a concrete wall by the Hal Shiroma Football Field. The impact also sent debris crashing against the fence along the elementary school's grounds, damaging part of it.

The male driver who succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash hasn't been identified.

A second man, who was a passenger in the car, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City. He was listed in critical condition.

Crash investigators have not determined if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Acting Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics also responded to the crash.