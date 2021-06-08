The man wanted in connection with the stabbing in Tamuning that left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital was captured by Guam police officers on Monday afternoon.

John Richard Bass III, 27, was caught in a jungle area along Chalan Cabesa in Yigo around 12:30 p.m.

Police issued a wanted flyer for Bass less than two hours before his arrest.

No official charges have been filed against him as of late Monday afternoon.

Victim tried to end relationship

A 911 call was made around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday about an injured person at the Mai’Ana Airport Plaza along route 10A in Tamuning.

The victim, identified by police as 39-year-old Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital for multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead by attending physicians, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Laguana’s sister, Maelene Peredo, asked for prayers on social media after she learned about what happened.

“My baby sister had been trying to leave him ... reported him multiple times to the police for things he was doing. Nothing was being done because we couldn't 'prove' he slashed the tires ... or he didn’t say the words 'kill' ... even though all the signs pointed to this! NOTHING!” Peredo stated in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care. Her condition has not yet been released.

Investigators have not disclosed the relationship between the two victims.

Dramatic capture

The dramatic capture of Bass, recorded on cellphone video cameras Monday in Yigo, followed an extensive manhunt that began Sunday afternoon.

Police searched areas in Dededo on Sunday before authorities started getting calls of sightings in Yigo.

Residents of a Yigo neighborhood witnessed police running around a jungle area and ultimately catching Bass.

“Early in the morning, my father heard a bunch of police cars coming up on our street. He just sees men with guns all looking around,” said a Yigo resident who lives in the home near where Bass was taken into custody. The resident, who asked not to be identified, captured the search and subsequent arrest on her cellphone.

She told The Guam Daily Post that officers had first shown up around 8 a.m. on Monday but had no luck finding the suspect.

She said it was when police returned a few hours later that they made the arrest.

“We just heard a lot of yelling. The police were yelling at each other and of course, we didn’t want to go outside. We locked the doors. But we were peeking through the blinds and we see them running through the jungle,” she said, in part. “I am still in shock. ... It’s just very scary.”

Police said Bass was considered armed and dangerous.

‘Freaked out’

Several tenants at the Mai’Ana complex remain in disbelief over what occurred so close to home.

Neighbors said the suspect and victim moved in nearly two months ago.

“It just freaked us out. We don’t really know them. Most of the time they are just outside drinking,” said Lloyd Edano, who lives next door to the suspect’s unit. “I went outside and saw them crying, and I went back inside because I didn’t want to get involved.”

Edano said he hadn’t heard of any issues from his neighbors since they moved in.

“Most of the time, I just see him washing clothes and that’s it,” he said. “We never thought that would happen here.”

Another neighbor, Keanu Montevirgen, said he got a call from a friend that there were police and other first responders outside of his building.

“I was just freaking out because there was a lot of them out there,” said Montevirgen. “As I was walking, I just saw everyone down here screaming and crying and just freaking out. I was scared and shocked because my grandpa lives near that unit. But I am so glad he was safe. Now of course we make sure to lock our doors and just be more cautious.”

He said there are typically many children running around and playing on the building’s ground floor.

Investigators were seen Monday morning going in and out of a first-floor unit near the pool.

“We were freaked out. I was inside ... my girl, she came in because she heard yelling. I came out real fast and heard the girls yelling. I didn’t know there was a stabbing,” said Ronald Cruz, who has been a tenant since August 2020. “I already knew though (who it was) because every time when they fight it’s very crazy. The first time he got reported also for stabbing the tires of the girl’s truck and bashed the windows at the back.”

He said he would often see Bass doing laundry.

On Sunday, Cruz said he recalled seeing a huge response from law enforcement officers at his building.

Bass was also seen on the side of the road near the Micronesia Mall after the incident.

Jail record

Bass was released from jail in March after being picked up on an arrest warrant.

According to jail records, he was arrested in 2016 on charges of reckless driving, eluding police and driving under the influence.

He was also arrested in 2017 on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, disorderly conduct and imprudent driving.

An image of an obituary that names Bass as having passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 also circulated on social media prior to GPD publicly identifying him as a suspect wanted for questioning. Police have not provided comment on the image that many have reportedly said was fake.

Bass is expected to go before a Superior Court of Guam judge for a magistrate’s hearing today.