Fatality raises COVID-related death toll to 223

Guam's 223rd COVID-19 related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 15, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday afternoon.

The patient was a 68-year-old man who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 6.

"We cannot begin to imagine the devastation felt by the families who have experienced the greatest of loss during this pandemic. For each of you in this most difficult time, Jeff, Josh, and I express our deepest condolences," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "While we cannot bring back those who have fallen to this virus, we have the power to prevent more days of sadness and mourning by using all the tools available to us, including testing, treatment and vaccinations."

There were 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, of whom 22 were vaccinated. Eleven patients were in intensive care and nine of them were on ventilators.

Also on Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 200 tests performed on Oct. 17. Three cases were identified through contact tracing. An additional 78 cases were also reported as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported Oct. 16-17, according to JIC.