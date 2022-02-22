Joyner Scott Sked did not stab and kill former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez before his body was found inside a shack in the village last April, defense attorney Terence Timblin told jurors on Monday.

Prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas pointed to inconsistencies in Sked's testimony and the bloodstains found on her shirt.

The two attorneys presented their closing arguments after several days of trial. Jury deliberations are now underway.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sked's defense attorney has repeatedly pointed the blame to Sked’s boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, who also was charged in connection will Sanchez's death but will stand trial at a later time.

“Of course, Daniel Sanchez was murdered,” Timblin said. “They have no eyewitness from the scene. There’s a lot of speculation from the scene. No motive. There is no reason why she would want to kill him. You would think fingerprints would show up, but they didn’t. All the government could prove is that Daniel Sanchez was last seen alive on April 1st and found dead on April 3rd.”

Sked, 33, testified last week that she didn't have anything to do with the murder of the former mayor.

“Who would you bet on in a fight between a muscular built man or Joyner and where do you think those scrapes and bruises on Daniel Sanchez had come from?” Timblin said. “She did not say that she was the somebody who stabbed somebody. She could not bring herself to say that it was her longtime boyfriend who was that somebody.”

Rapadas asked the jury to return with a guilty verdict.

‘She stabbed and killed Daniel Quinata Sanchez’

Rapadas made a fist and pounded it on the podium 23 times to illustrate the number of times he argues Sked allegedly stabbed the victim.

“She stabbed and killed Daniel Quinata Sanchez,” said Rapadas, as he recalled the day the former mayor was last seen alive. “He was a good mayor, very helpful, and well-liked. He was a former policeman, former security. He was a very busy man and he kept busy even after he retired.”

The prosecutor reminded the jury of the testimony provided by witnesses during the trial.

“(Sked) signaled Daniel to stop. Daniel got out. Defendant said they wanted to have drinks. She jumped on the defendant, hugged him and kissed him,” he said. “They hooked up at Rudy, the co-defendant’s, house.”

Sked had testified that she heard a bang and saw Quinata was upset before she decided to leave the residence only wearing her undergarments. It was after the couple made it to a friend’s residence in Anigua that Sked claims Quinata told her that Sanchez was dead.

“Then there was silence after some time. For about three days, nothing,” Rapadas said. “(The neighbor) became worried. He saw the lights on at Rudy’s … and Rudy and the defendant had not been there for the same amount of time. He called Rudy’s sister who told him there was blood on the floor outside and the place was padlocked and chained from the outside. So, he calls GPD, and they came. GPD inspected the shack expecting to find Rudy or (Sked). But when they got there they had smelled something that in their experience they knew something or someone was dead in the shack. They got a step ladder and looked in a space and saw a male individual lying face down not responding to calls. Police officers found Daniel lying face down. He suffered blunt force trauma to his head. They found multiple stab wounds to his back, and when they turned him over, they found multiple stab wounds to his front.”

A hammer and scissors that investigators believe to be the murder weapons were found at the scene next to Sanchez’s body.

“The real question here is, did the defendant stab the victim? There was blood evidence on the hammer and scissors,” he said. “We don’t have fingerprints or DNA. We do have blood evidence. We have something just as powerful. Use your common sense to determine whether or not the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times. Look at the physical evidence, listen to the testimony … are they credible and should I believe that?”

Rapadas referred to the bloodstains forensic investigators found on Sked’s T-shirt that she was wearing the day of the alleged attack.

“Her story puts her outside the shack when supposedly Mr. Quinata was hitting the victim with the hammer, stabbing him, turning him over and stabbing him again. She gets herself away from the scene in her panty and bra,” he said. “Not once in her story did she say that she went in … There were some things that were inconsistent. Daniel’s shoe was outside. She told you after the bang, the victim came in … she doesn’t also explain the dripped blood in front of the door and the dripped blood on the mirror. There were a number of things that happened. There was a struggle that occurred out there. Something violent between two men.”

Rapadas admitted to the jury that they do not have proof that Sked intentionally caused Sanchez’s death.

“When this attack happened and Rudy was hitting the victim, she jumped in with the scissors and stabbed him. We don’t know when … it happened while the victim was still alive. Rudy (used a hammer to hit the victim) four times to the head, the defendant stabbed the victim 23 times,” he said. “Did she call an ambulance? No. Did she call police? No. Instead, she told you she ran away from the scene and got in a car with two strangers we would never know. They let him lay there for three days. He laid there dying. They locked him inside the house. So, if he even had a chance, he couldn’t get out. If the neighbors had a chance to get him out, they wouldn’t have a chance. She did what she could to not get caught. That is the mind of a guilty person. She could not keep her story straight.”