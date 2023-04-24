A father is behind bars after he allegedly neglected his sick, 2-year-old daughter, who was found wandering in a complex in Mangilao on Thursday.

A magistrate complaint filed against Tomas Leon Guerrero Blas II, 35, detailed the events that led to the misdemeanor child abuse charge filed against him on Saturday.

The complaint alleged officers with the Guam Police Department arrived Thursday at the complex and met with the child’s mother, who informed police that Blas was supposed to be watching their daughter while she ran errands, which included getting medicine for the toddler, who was running a fever.

“(The) defendant acknowledged, and said he would watch (the) victim. (The child's mother) told (the) defendant to 'make sure you watch her because she was sick.’ (The) defendant acknowledged again,” the complaint alleged.

But according to the property manager, that isn’t what happened. She told the mother that the child was found “unattended, wandering outside the residence, and crying for approximately three to four hours.”

The child’s mother left the complex around 10:30 a.m. and returned around 1:30 p.m., the complaint stated, when she was met by the property manager and her crying daughter. When the mother asked the child what happened, the child “gestured that she was knocking on Daddy’s door, but it never opened.”

The complaint states that, upon learning the information, the child’s mother “rushed over to the residence to locate the child’s father.”

“When they arrived, they discovered the bedroom door locked,” according to the child’s mother. Despite banging on the door, Blas did not answer. As a result, the police were contacted for assistance.

“When officers arrived, they announced their presence and knocked several times. (The) defendant did not answer. As officers were about to breach the door, they gave one more knock, to which (the) defendant finally responded.”

Court documents did not explain why Blas did not initially answer, or why the child was left unattended. The child’s mother, however, reported to police, “(the) defendant neglecting his children has been an ongoing issue since November of 2022.”

Blas was detained pending a continued magistrate hearing scheduled for Monday.