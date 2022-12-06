Father and son charged in assault of teen

An incident caught on video and shared to social media depicting “vigilante justice” has landed two men in the Department of Corrections on charges of assault, with authorities alleging they injured an innocent person.

The Guam Police Department received a report that on Dec. 1, a 17-year-old male minor and a friend were walking on the roadway in the vicinity of Mamis Street in Mangilao. According to a magistrate's complaint, two men unknown to the victims, began to yell at them and chase them. The 17-year-old was captured but his friend was able to get away.

The events that transpired were captured on video and shared on social media.

“The men beat the victim for several minutes,” stated a magistrate's complaint. “In the video, the victim is observed trying to cover himself up and protect himself and did not fight back. A male wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, later identified to be Jeremiah James Torre Garcia, is observed in the video continuously striking the facial area of the victim while the victim was on the ground and shielding his face.”

The initial attack was stopped. However, one minute later, Garcia’s father, identified in court documents as Jeffrey James Garcia was recorded “grabbing the victim by the top of his head and pushing the victim to a front yard and against a tree while yelling at the victim,” according to court documents.

“Jeffrey Garcia is observed shoving the victim’s head to the tree in an aggressive manner and thereafter drags the victim back to the roadway continuously yelling at the victim before turning to the victim and striking the victim’s facial area,” the complaint stated.

The teenager was struck multiple times on various parts of his body as the assault continued.

Police used the video and interviews within the neighborhood to track down the teen and his family days later.

“The victim had visible injuries from the incident, to include visible bruising to the right and left eye, bruising above the right eye, bruising on the bridge of the nose, bruising across the left temple area, bruising on the right side of the face, abrasions on the left elbow area, possible dried blood in the left ear and petechial hemorrhage in the right corner of victim's eye,” the complaint alleged.

The assault, caught on video, was allegedly prompted by an accusation that the victim stole from the men earlier in the day.

However, a review of the surveillance video in the area showed the victim had nothing to do with the alleged crime.

“A review of area surveillance showed that the victim and his friend were not responsible for the theft that the defendants used as an excuse to beat the victim,” the magistrate's complaint said.

Jeremiah and Jeffrey Garcia were both charged with assault as a misdemeanor.