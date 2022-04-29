A father was arrested after his little girl was found walking alone along a street in Mangilao on Wednesday morning.

George Osawa, 43, was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a witness called police after spotting the 4-year-old girl walking along the road by herself.

The witness allegedly told officers that this was not the first time they saw the child walking alone.

The child was able to show police where she lives, documents state.

Officers banged on the front door several times before the suspect, who appeared to have been sleeping, answered it, documents state.

The suspect began to panic and allegedly told police, “She was sleeping with me.”

The suspect told officers the mother was at work, but authorities learned the child’s mother never showed up to work, documents state.

The suspect later was confronted by police about the mother’s location, but he refused to speak with them, documents state.

Police noted the door to the residence had a deadbolt lock that the child was able to reach.