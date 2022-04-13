A six-week-old infant was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital after bruises were seen on his stomach and the baby would not stop crying.

A nurse told police the baby had bruises on his chest and lower abdomen in the shape of a handprint, and bruising and discoloration on his right lower leg, court documents state.

A doctor added that they believe the child bruised easily but that they needed to perform more tests before the child would be discharged from the hospital.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Child Protective Services called Guam police officers to the hospital to investigate, and authorities arrested Clayton Charles Smith.

Smith, 31, was identified in court as the infant’s father. He was charged with child abuse and family violence as a misdemeanor.

The baby's mother told officers that she was asleep on Tuesday evening, while Smith was taking his turn to watch the infant, documents state.

No one else was with them at the time.

The mother then told Smith to leave after noticing the injuries.

She tried to soothe and feed the baby, but he continued to cry, documents state.

It was when she saw the bruise turn darker that she called a friend who had advised her to bring the child to the hospital, documents state.

The mother allegedly told officers Smith was a good man, and that she believed there was no crime. She also refused to allow officers to photograph the injuries until CPS told her that they may have to take the baby for his safety.

Police attempted to arrest Smith who had barricaded himself inside his hotel room and refused to cooperate before being taken into custody, documents state.

Released from prison

Smith was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond following a hearing held on Wednesday afternoon before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld called for the dismissal of the case after he detailed the child’s medical records to the court.

“(The doctor) did not determine that it was a result of abuse,” said Vandeveld. “This was possibly just a condition on the infant. I don’t see there is probable cause. If you consider all the medical information. The doctor determined it’s not likely that it was abuse and the child could be discharged to mom and dad.”

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan disagreed.

“The most concerning one is the bruising on the chest in the shape of a handprint,” said O’Mallan. “Based on the information available at this time, we believe probable cause does support the charge of child abuse.”

“The medical report does not say the child was slapped,” Vandeveld said, and argued that the doctor concluded Smith was not a danger to the infant. “The medical reports say he was held with his back against the chest of his father while he was carrying him around and that is what likely caused the bruising on the chest. There is nothing that indicates this is abuse from the child being struck.”

The court ordered Smith to stay away from the child.

Prison record

According to prison records, Smith was arrested in 2020 on a charge of criminal mischief for damaging a motor vehicle. He pleaded no contest in that case.

He was also arrested in 2019 in a case of assault, family violence, and resisting arrest. Also in 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, terrorizing, and family violence. In 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper storage of alcohol.