A father denied allegations that he abused his 6-week-old infant after police said the child was found bruised.

Clayton Charles Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty to child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Tuesday.

He waived his right to a speedy trial and remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Bruises

The baby was brought to the Guam Memorial Hospital last month after bruises were seen on his stomach and the baby would not stop crying.

A nurse told police the baby had bruises on his chest and lower abdomen in the shape of a handprint, and bruising and discoloration on his right lower leg, court documents state.

The baby's mother told officers she was asleep, while Smith was taking his turn to watch the infant, documents state.

The mother then told Smith to leave after noticing the injuries.

The child continued to cry and was taken to the hospital.

Police later arrested Smith who had barricaded himself inside his hotel room and refused to cooperate before being taken into custody, documents state.

The court has since ordered Smith to stay away from the child.