A father accused in the death of his son, 5-year-old Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas, denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to negligent homicide and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.

Joseph Duenas waived his right to a speedy trial.

The case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino, who will set the next court hearing date.

Hot car

On March 14, Jayden Duenas was found unresponsive inside a hot car parked on his family’s Astumbo, Dededo, property. The door handles on the inside of the vehicle apparently were broken and Jayden Duenas was trapped, court documents state.

Joseph Duenas allegedly admitted to officers that he smoked methamphetamine the night before and that he was in a deep sleep on the day of the incident. The boy's mother had said she was at work while Jayden Duenas was home with his dad.

An autopsy has since been performed on Jayden Duenas, but authorities have not released the results.