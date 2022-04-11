An indictment was handed down by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury against a father accused of the death of 5-year-old Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas.

Defendant Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was indicted on charges of negligent homicide and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.

He will answer to the charges in court during an arraignment hearing April 19.

On March 14, Jayden was found unresponsive inside a hot car parked on his family’s Astumbo, Dededo. The door handles on the inside of the vehicle were apparently broken and Jayden was trapped, court documents state.

Duenas allegedly admitted to officers that he smoked methamphetamine the night before, and that he was in a deep sleep on the day of the incident. The boy's mother had said she was at work while Jayden was home with his dad.

An autopsy has since been performed on Jayden but authorities have not released the results.