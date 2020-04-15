Father James 'changed many lives': Former Guam priest mourned

"Father James Gavin will always have a very special place in our hearts," Sinajana resident Christine Lizama said on Tuesday.

Gavin served as a Catholic priest on Guam from 1967 to 1985.

He died on Saturday in New York, the Archdiocese of Agana announced. Gavin was 81.

Lizama said Gavin was her theology teacher at Notre Dame High School in the 1970s.

"And then when I found out he was the parish priest at Sinajana, where my future husband lived, I requested permission from my parish priest to get married at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church so that Father James could officiate," Lizama said.

The priest also baptized the couple's two older children.

"His very gentle demeanor and kindness to the people of Sinajana will forever be remembered," Lizama said.

Her husband Ben recalls the priest as a "gentleman" and "soft-spoken and very easy to talk to."

'The most humble and kind'

In the hours and days after Gavin's passing, Guam residents shared their fond memories of the late priest.

"Growing up in Guam, he was the most humble and kind priest," Elvira Paulino wrote in an online obituary for Gavin.

"I am a priest today because of him," wrote Rev. Joseph English, who knew him since he was in middle school on Guam.

English wrote that "Father James" was "a great preacher whose words inspired and changed many lives."

"Many Catholics on Guam have expressed sadness at his death," Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes said in a statement on Tuesday. "However, their sadness are accompanied by expressions of thanksgiving for the tremendous love and joy that Father James brought to their lives."

The Capuchin Franciscan friars of the Province of St. Mary announced Gavin's passing at the St. Claire Friary in Yonkers, New York.

A leader and mentor

Gavin was ordained to the priesthood in 1965. Following his ordination, Gavin ministered as a missionary in Okinawa, Japan, and Guam.

He served for 18 years on Guam, starting in 1967 as a parochial assistant at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Agat, and then as a teacher and rector at Father Duenas Memorial School in Mangilao.

Gavin was pastor at St. Jude Thaddeus in Sinajana from 1973 to 1979, and at Assumption of Our Lady in Piti.

He was later elected vice provincial of the newly-established Vice-Province Star of the Sea, and returned to the states in 1985.

The archbishop said the late priest "took special care in spending time with the faithful, most definitely those who struggled and fell."

"Father James was also a leader among the Capuchins and mentor to many of the young friars. He was a true blessing to the Church," Byrnes said.