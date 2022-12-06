A father who went missing in late November has returned safely home, according to the Guam Police Department.

GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella announced Monday that Eugene Ignacio “has returned to his residence.”

The circumstances that led to his disappearance on Nov. 21, were not disclosed.

Following Ignacio’s disappearance, his daughter, Daisa Castro, told The Guam Daily Post that her mother dropped her father to Cost-U-Less in Tamuning the morning he disappeared. It wasn’t until he did not return home from work that they discovered he was missing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While Ignacio’s employer told the family he left work two hours after clocking in – citing an emergency – the family said that no emergency existed, and noted it wasn’t like him to not contact family or to disappear for days.

Police did not specify when Ignacio returned home, but at the time the Post spoke with the family, nine days had passed since his disappearance.

Although the circumstances remain undisclosed, GPD did confirm that Ignacio “is well,” and returned home “without incident.”