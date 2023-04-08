Father offers 'summary' in Alvarez dismissal hearing

The father of Roman Alvarez was called to the stand March 6, as a witness to help the defense build a timeline of events in his son's attempted murder trial involving Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo.

In February 2022, Roman Alvarez, an MMA fighter, was charged in connection with an altercation with "Baby Joe" Taimanglo at a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon. Alvarez allegedly struck "Baby Joe" Taimanglo with his car outside the club.

Pete Alvarez, Roman Alvarez's father, put together the timeline, hoping it would be allowed into evidence as part of a motion that ultimately seeks to dismiss the charges against his son.

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III on Thursday noted for the record the testimony of Pete Alvarez and the admission of evidence, namely Exhibit C – video stills outlining a timeline of events marked up by Pete Alvarez.

Pete Alvarez marked up the timeline of stills to prove alleged use of defensive force by his son, who he believes was standing his ground in accordance with castle doctrine law, based on his review of surveillance footage.

This is evidence that was not presented to the grand jury, but which the defense is presenting to serve as a reference for Pete Alvarez during his testimony on the motion to dismiss the charges against his son.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan contested the admission of the marked-up video stills, calling them "editorial comments."

"Those are his observations or, as some would call, editorial comments or opinions," O'Mallan told the judge. "I think it would be inappropriate to offer it as an exhibit."

Roman Alvarez’s attorney, William Brennan, however, noted that Pete Alvarez has a background as a law enforcement officer and used that knowledge after the incident to conduct an investigation into what happened the night his son was accused of striking "Baby Joe" Taimanglo with his vehicle in Tumon.

"Rules of Evidence 1106 specifically allows, when there is voluminous recordings, those can be distilled down to a summary," Brennan contended. "In this case, we have the equivalent of an investigator that assisted in compiling that summary to make our presentation, rather than go through the seven hours of footage."

The father confirmed to the court that he visited the scene of the incident, viewed surveillance recordings from different vantage points and measured the distance of the lanes.

Brennan told the court the defense believes the abstract Pete Alvarez created "will be helpful to the court because we are pinpointing exactly what we believe is exculpatory about these videos."

The proceeding before the court is not a trial, but rather a "fact-finding" hearing, as the defense asserted to the judge: "You're not going to be influenced by our investigator's notes, essentially the material he's prepared."

The defense went through a number of slides in the abstract as Pete Alvarez answered questions about why he selected specific stills with corresponding time codes from surveillance footage he viewed, and why he marked up the video stills.

As Pete Alvarez went through the slides, a timeline of key moments showed what he perceived as evidence that his son was attempting to flee an attack when he hit "Baby Joe" Taimanglo.

Pete Alvarez began by showing the court where "Baby Joe" Taimanglo had parked. He identified two individuals, "Baby Joe" Taimanglo and Kelly Taimanglo, walking into a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza before the altercation. Alvarez told the court he knows the two personally, which allowed him to recognize them in the video.

In subsequent slides, Pete Alvarez explained what he saw in the footage from the door of the club, with "Baby Joe" Taimanglo allegedly “pulling” Roman Alvarez out of the club by his hair.

The stills were accompanied by the video, which Pete Alvarez directed the defense to pause at the moment "Baby Joe" Taimanglo “cocked his fist” and Roman Alvarez struggled before Brandon Aguon stepped in and helped him stagger away.

Pete Alvarez then proceeded to point out for the court what he perceived as "Baby Joe" Taimanglo gesturing to Kelly Taimanglo and J.D. Iriarte and an unidentified man to follow Roman Alvarez into the parking lot, where the confrontation allegedly continued.

According to the father, Roman Alvarez's vehicle was damaged after it was struck by the men. Pete Alvarez alleged that the video and stills showed "Baby Joe" Taimanglo attempted to block Roman Alvarez from leaving when he was allegedly hit. He said Roman Alvarez could be seen clearly attempting to step on his brakes before he pointed out seeing "Baby Joe" Taimanglo’s legs up in the air and his son drive off.

The testimony offered to the court will be considered in its decision whether to allow the testimony and exhibits as evidence in a motion for dismissal.