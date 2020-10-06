Father seeks shelter for son

David Castro and his 7-year-old son James Castro have been sleeping in the bed of his pickup truck for about a week and a half just outside the government of Guam emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite. They rush inside the pickup when it rains, but there are still leaks to deal with, David Castro said.

He's been out of the shelter longer than his son, about two weeks in total, following his eviction for reported violence against his wife. He claimed he saw a 3:30 a.m. text message indicating she would meet someone outside the shelter.

"I grabbed the phone from her lap ... and I walked in back to my room," David Castro said. "I turned on the phone to check the time and it was 3:30 (a.m.) and I pressed the text and it said, 'He's sleeping. I'll meet you outside.' That's when I got frustrated and I chucked the phone to the ground."

The shelter's camera captured his actions, and, he said, "I got kicked out."

His son would be evicted three to five days later, after violating a rule against leaving the premises for more than an hour, David Castro said. His wife – who would find herself evicted as well after violating another rule – told staff their son wanted to be with his father, he added.

"I didn't realize the time. Maybe I was 15 or 20 minutes late. And I walked my boy to the door. The staff said, 'No, no, no ... he's late. He can't come in anymore,'" David Castro said. "They treated him like an adult."

David Castro said he doesn't want to lose his son to Child Protective Services and is hoping to find him someplace with four walls. He's reapplied to enter Global Dorm but said he is now on a waitlist and doesn't know when he'll be able to re-enter.

"I went to pick up his school study and stuff, home study and stuff," David Castro added, referring to hard-copy distance learning materials. "Now there's nothing home for him. Out here, there's a lot of distractions."

Catholic Social Service is contracted to provide shelter supervision and case management at Global Dorm, said Diana Calvo, executive director for the nonprofit.

Evictions and issues at shelter

She could not speak specifically about David Castro's case but said in general that there are certain house rules to follow upon admission to any of their shelters. There have been about five evictions since the shelter opened, Calvo said based on her recollection. A couple of clients have also been arrested.

"We've had issues of domestic violence, actually," Calvo said. "And assault and then we've had drunkenness. And so depending on the situation, we may evict the individual that caused the incident, or if all of the household unit is not compliant with the house rules, then it causes eviction for the whole family."

That includes children, Calvo said. But to that extent, CSS also makes referrals to CPS. There have also been some physical abuse of children at Global Dorm, she added.

CPS hasn't responded

"We've made referrals to CPS but they've not responded," Calvo said. There have been at least three to four referrals already, she added. One case involved a young child being abandoned at the shelter.

"Like they just left. And the kids, well one child, was left unattended. And obviously there was no family member together with that (family) unit, so we had to call CPS on that unit. And again they didn't respond," Calvo said.

The child couldn't provide contacts for other family members, she added. The parents did return a few days after abandoning their child but the entire family was ultimately evicted because the parents did not comply with house rules.

Calvo said CSS has no authority to keep children from their parents.

"We make the referral to CPS and then CPS is the one that determines whether the child will be removed from the family unit," she said.

"So the child went with the parents but in all of that timeline, CPS didn't come over to investigate the referral. So we cannot keep the child or any child for that matter because we have no authority," Calvo added later.

Inquiries to the Department of Public Health and Social Services regarding the CPS referrals were not responded to as of press time.

There were 79 individuals at Global Dorm as of Friday, including 34 children 17 years old or younger.

Another issue at Global Dorm is the increasing level of trash collected at the facility, more than what the single bin at the shelter is able to handle.

CSS doesn't know other aspects of the government's contract for the shelter, including trash pickup, Calvo said, but she does know there has been a request for a second dumpster bin at the shelter; trash pickup comes just once a week.

"And we also heard that sometimes the neighboring areas also use that same trash receptacle to dump their trash. But yes, there is a trash buildup and we brought that up already. On a week's worth, that's the amount of accumulation of trash in that area," she added.

When issues do come up, CSS contacts the Office of Homeland Security, Calvo said.

"The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) were made aware of the overflow of the trash bins outside the Global Dorm Maite. As the facility is being used as a non-congregate shelter for one of Guam’s most vulnerable populations, GHS/OCD worked with the facility to address the situation, to include the coordination of an additional trash bin, as needed," said OCD Acting Administrator Jenna Blas.