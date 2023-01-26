Father, son plead not guilty to assault

A father and son pleaded not guilty to assault charges connected to a December 2022 attack on a 17-year-old they believed had stolen from them.

Jeffrey Garcia, 51, and his son, Jeremiah Garcia, 23, appeared Wednesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam's Northern Satellite Court before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

The two men were scheduled to enter pleas to misdemeanor assault charges related to the Dec. 1 assault in Mangilao.

Alongside Jeffrey and Jeremiah Garcia was their attorney, Curtis Vandeveld, who pleaded not guilty on behalf of his clients.

The men also waived their rights to speedy trial and requested a jury of six. Their next hearing is before Judge Vernon Perez.

In addition, Vandeveld also objected to “the process of the arraignment hearing” and asked the judge to order all discovery be turned over for his clients' defense.

Sison granted the request.

Allegations

Jeffrey and Jeremiah Garcia were charged on Dec. 5, 2022, days after a video depicting the attack went viral on social media.

According to the charging documents, the Guam Police Department received a report that on Dec. 1, a 17-year-old boy and a friend were walking along the roadway near Mamis Street in Mangilao when the father and son began to yell at them and chase them. They allegedly caught up to the 17-year-old, but his friend was able to get away.

The men then allegedly beat the teen for several minutes while he tried to protect himself and did not fight back. The attack left the victim with bruising to his eyes, nose, head and elbow - along with blood on his left ear and a petechial hemorrhage in the right corner of his eye, the complaint stated.

The assault was allegedly prompted by an accusation that the teen had stolen from the men earlier in the day. However, a review of surveillance footage in the area showed that the victim had nothing to do with the theft.

Jeffrey and Jeremiah Garcia were confined at the Guam Department of Corrections upon being charged, but both were released following their first hearing, prison records state.

Conditions of their release included reporting to probation weekly and to stay away from the victim. If they violate those conditions, they will be ordered to pay a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, court documents state.