Father Val Rodriguez will serve as the new Superintendent of Catholic Education beginning Oct. 12.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes appointed Father Val, who will continue to serve as Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Toto, the Archdiocese of Agaña announced.

“We extend our gratitude, prayers and congratulations to Father Val. May God bless him abundantly throughout his ministries,” the Archdiocese stated in the press release.

The newest superintendent succeeds Dr. Juan Flores who stepped down to pursue other ventures last August, according to the press release.

Details were finalized on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which was held on Oct. 7.

About Father Val

Ordained a priest on May 23, 1998 at St. Isidore parish, Roxas, Palawan in the Philippines, Father Val first arrived on Guam in 2009, the press release stated. He returned to the Philippines in 2013 but returned to Guam in 2018.

Father Val served as superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, Palawan in the Philippines from 1998 to 2009. He was also the director of the Commission on Mass Media and director of the Commission on Liturgy in Palawan.

He’s also served as a spiritual director and professor at St. Joseph Seminary in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, from 1998-2002; director of St. Agustine Catholic School in Coron, Palawan from 2002-2005; dean of Studies, St. Joseph Seminary, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, from 2005-2009; and chaplain/professor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Ordot, Guam from 2009-2013.

Father Val holds a bachelor of arts in Classical Philosophy, bachelor of arts and master of arts in Theology along with a master of arts in Philosophy.

On Guam, he first served as parochial vicar at St. Anthony-St. Victor Church in Tamuning in 2009. He returned to the Philippines in 2013 and served as pastor of Nuestra Senora de Araceli parish in Palawan Upon his return to Guam in 2018, Father Val served one year as parochial vicar at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatña. In 2019, Archbishop Byrnes assigned Father as parochial administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish, where he continues today.