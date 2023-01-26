It’s been years since the statue of Our Lady of Fatima visited Guam. But in a few weeks, the island's Catholics will have the opportunity to see the religious icon up close once more, as it passes through on its international pilgrimage.

The statue will next visit Guam from Feb. 4 to Feb. 18, stopping by select parishes on the island.

“We are definitely excited. This will be her fifth time that the statue will be coming to Guam. And each time it has come to Guam, it’s an emotional thing, because she represents Mother Mary. And she’s also a representation of Mother Mary and Mother Mary’s appearances to the three youngsters in Fatima,” Tony Diaz, Archdiocese of Agana spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post.

Catholics believe that the Virgin Mary miraculously appeared to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. The statue, which represents the mother of Jesus Christ, has traveled the world since 1947. The pilgrimage is a part of a worldwide mission of peace, prayer, penance and obedience, according to Diaz.

“She gave a message to the three youngsters, many, many years ago, of praying and peace for their country,” Diaz said. “There is definitely a lot of praying that will happen.”

Diaz said that, to some, the experience of seeing the icon is so emotional that it brings them to tears.

“She invokes in people the need to pray, but also to pray for peace. Not only in Guam, but in our world,” Diaz said. “There is a lot of suffering in our world.”

Parishioners, and any who wish to pay respects, are more than welcome to visit, join in singing hymns, and pray for peace, Diaz said.

“Since 1947, it has been going throughout the world, and we have been blessed in Guam that it has been here five times.”

A schedule of the statue's visit is coming soon and Catholics are encouraged to call their parish for visitation times or call 671-646-8044 for more information.