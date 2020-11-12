Faulty wiring said to be cause of house fire that displaced family of 6

A family of six, including four small children, was displaced after a fire ravaged a Yona home on Wednesday.

Jason Balajadia, 28, was in the home with his partner and his four children ages 6-months, 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 5-year-old.

“We were all sleeping in the living room. My son woke me up saying fire. I opened my eyes, heard the smoke alarm, that’s the one that actually saved us, saw the fire coming out, grabbed my kids and my other half and just booked it out the door,” he said.

Balajadia said as soon as they got out he called 911.

“GFD got here pretty fast and they put out the fire in like an hour or two,” he said.

He said he is less worried about the state of the house and is just grateful they survived unharmed.

“My family is what is more important to me now. You can always build back the house but you can’t get back the life of a family member,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

Guam Red Cross came to the family's assistance, said CEO Chita Blaise.

"We were first on the scene as always. We got a notification from the mayor’s office and right away our volunteers were there,” she told The Post on Thursday.

The cause of the fire stemmed from an electrical issue at the house, according to Blaise.

"Evidently from what I gathered from my emergency services director it was from a faulty electrical wiring,” she said.

The family is safe and sheltered, Blaise said.

"The house was not livable. It's not totaled but it requires a lot of cleaning up. So we provided them with housing. That means they will be staying in a hotel for two or three nights. Also we provided them clean up kits, comfort kits, and some financial assistance also," she said.

How soon the family may be able to return home is still unclear, Blaise said.

"What we do is we provide them with the basic necessities. Maybe if the government can provide permanent housing. I don't know how fast they can put their house in order. This is what we provided for now,” she said.