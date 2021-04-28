'Favor-giving' bars company from public bids for a year

Elected Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has ruled that a company that was awarded a contract to provide meal services for the elderly violated ethical standards by allowing the government of Guam to use a Tamuning building temporarily as the war claims processing center.

As a result, “the debarment for a period of one year is warranted in this case,” according to a decision released Tuesday by the Office of Public Accountability.

“It is necessary to protect the public interest and promote the government’s policy of conducting business with responsible persons. The risk that favor-giving and receiving, which diminishes the procurement process’ integrity and frustrates the Procurement Law’s purposes, was not eliminated to the extent that debarment would be unnecessary,” the decision reads in part.

Basil Food Industrial Services Corp. raised the issue. The company protested the awarding of the meal services contract to SH Enterprises Inc. It was discovered during a Freedom of Information Act request done by Basil that “SH gave free use of the Hakubotan Building to the governor’s office” as a central location to process war claim applications in order to make advance payments of a pending federal award.

Basil petitioned the chief procurement officer of the government to debar or suspend SH Enterprises from being a government contractor, an option offered through local law. The OPA noted that the officer denied the request, reasoning that “the free use of the Hakubotan Building was a donation accepted by the governor and not a violation of the ethical standards.” The public auditor subsequently took jurisdiction over the denial, which the OPA said is granted in Guam law as well.

“It is not in the best interest of the government nor is it fair to allow ethical standards violations to go unaddressed because the (chief procurement officer) exercised her discretion and refused to do so. The public auditor is required to exercise jurisdiction to promote the integrity of the procurement process and the purposes of the Procurement Law,” according to the decision.

Cruz also criticized the attorney general who, according to the decision, asserted his role to agree to any disbarment imposed by the public auditor.

“The AG representing GSA argued that debarment may only be with his concurrence. The AG does not see how giving the governor’s administration favors undermines the integrity of the Procurement Law and is a red flag,” Cruz wrote. “This appeal’s review jurisdiction may be necessary to maintain the integrity of the procurement process and the purposes of the Procurement Law. Nevertheless, a requirement for the AG’s concurrence, if imposed on OPA, would itself be a violation of the separation of powers.”

Although both the General Services Agency and SH Enterprises argued the donation of the temporary use of the Hakubotan Building was allowed by law, Cruz pointed out that another local statute prohibits favors while companies have an active contract with the government, including during warranty periods. The building donation happened two months after SH Enterprises received its elderly meal services contract, and about three weeks before it was awarded a contract to provide meals at the Department of Corrections, according to the public auditor.

“Although it may have been procured as an exception to the requirement for competitive bidding, the favor was in fact sandwiched between two bids,” Cruz wrote.

Parties have the right to appeal the OPA’s decision to the local courts within 14 days of receiving the decision.