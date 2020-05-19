FB Leon Guerrero Middle to reopen as Grab-N-Go distribution site

With employees tested and quarantined for 14 days, and the school sanitized, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School is reopening today for breakfast and lunch meal pickup.

The Guam Department of Education announced the reopening of the campus on Monday afternoon. Officials also noted that the Grab-N-Go school meal program will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Distribution will resume May 26.

The Yigo school site closed last month after one Grab-N-Go worker tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, school meal workers at the Yigo campus have been tested for COVID-19. All received negative results.

As an added precaution, workers also self-isolated for 14 days. During the closure, the campus was cleaned and sanitized.

Grab-N-Go school meal participants are reminded to follow the directions of school personnel to wear a mask while on campus and stay home or seek medical care if they feel ill.

For more information about the Grab-N-Go program, including distribution sites and guidelines, visit www.gdoe.net.