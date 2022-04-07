FBI: 16 of Guam's manåmko' fell victim to fraud in 2021

A total of 16 of Guam’s manåmko' or senior citizens fell victim to fraud in 2021, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The feds released its recent Elder Fraud Report that shows the number of elderly victims has risen at an alarming rate across the nation.

In 2021, more than 92,000 victims over the age of 60 reported losses of $1.7 billion, representing a 74% increase compared with the prior year, the fraud report states.

The total amount that the 16 Guam victims lost reached $1,583,587, the report stated.

In 2020, 18 manåmko' over the age of 60 were victims of a financial crime, reporting a total loss of $55,428, Post files state.