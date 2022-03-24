Sixty-four Guam residents filed complaints that they were victims of cybercrime in 2021, according to the FBI's latest annual internet crime report, released Wednesday.

The 64 from Guam reported losses of more than $2.1 million.

The Northern Marianas had 29 reported victims of cybercrime with $705,244 in combined losses.

Hawaii reported 1,615 victims of cybercrime with $18.9 million in losses.

Across the nation, there were 847,376 reported complaints in 2021 which was a 7% increase from 2020, with potential losses exceeding $6.9 billion.

California had the highest number of victims – 67,095 – who reported $1.2 billion in total losses.

The nature of the Guam cybercrime was not specified but, across the country, the top five cybercrimes involved extortion, identity theft, personal data breach, nonpayment/nondelivery of product or service, and various forms of luring people to provide information or send money through "phishing, vishing, smishing and pharming."

Phishing, vishing, smishing and pharming involve the use of unsolicited email, text messages, and telephone calls purportedly from a legitimate company requesting personal, financial, and/or login credentials, according to the FBI report.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center receives the complaints.

Ransomware, business email compromise schemes, and the criminal use of cryptocurrency are among the top incidents reported, according to the report.

In 2021, business email compromise schemes resulted in 19,954 complaints with an adjusted loss of nearly $2.4 billion, the report states.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has spurred more meetings to go virtual, also became an opportunity for cybercriminals.

"Schemes that exploit this reliance on virtual meetings to instruct victims to send fraudulent wire transfers," according to the report. "They do so by compromising an employer or financial director’s email, such as a CEO or CFO, which would then be used to request employees to participate in virtual meeting platforms. In those meetings, the fraudster would insert a still picture of the CEO with no audio, or a 'deep fake' audio through which fraudsters, acting as business executives, would then claim their audio/video was not working properly. The fraudsters would then use the virtual meeting platforms to directly instruct employees to initiate wire transfers or use the executives’ compromised email to provide wiring instructions."