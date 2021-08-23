FBI arrests bank robbery suspect

The FBI today arrested Vicente Guerrero Perez on charges related to the Aug.13th bank robbery at the First Hawaiian Bank branch in Dededo.

"The FBI is committed to follow every lead to ensure criminals are held accountable," said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. "The arrest today continues our mission to seek justice on behalf of our community which joined together to track him down. The FBI would like to thank the Guam Police Department, all of our law enforcement partners, and the citizens of this island. Together, we send the message loud and clear - we will work together to protect Guam's people and their money."

Perez is in custody awaiting his initial court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding this or any criminal matters are encouraged to reach the FBI Guam Complaint/Tip Line: (671) 472-7465; the FBI Saipan Complaint/Tip Line: (670) 322-6933 or the FBI Honolulu 24-7: (808) 566-4300. Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to an internet crime may report it to the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center: ic3.gov