FBI: Case of missing sisters remains open 10 years later, $25K reward offered

Today marks the somber 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Luhk sisters in Saipan.

FBI Honolulu Division Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said the case remains open.

"Today, May 25th, marks 10 years since the disappearance of Faloma and Maleina Luhk. For the past decade, the FBI has been dedicated to working with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety to find the missing girls," Merrill said in a statement.

"Ten years later, the FBI still maintains an open investigation on the matter and remains steadfast in its commitment to find the girls and exact justice."

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of the two sisters.

"We are grateful for the input received and continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward," Merrill stated. "If you, or someone you know, have information concerning the whereabouts of Faloma and Maleina Luhk, please contact the FBI’s Saipan Office at 670-322-6934."