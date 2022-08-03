FBI confirms review of delegate’s ethics probe

A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to The Guam Daily Post that the FBI is reviewing allegations against Del. Mike San Nicolas.

“The FBI is aware of the referral and takes allegations of federal law violations seriously,” said Tamara L. Heck of the FBI Honolulu Division.

Heck added it is the policy of the FBI not to confirm or deny whether it is conducting an investigation.

“The FBI reviews allegations of criminal conduct for their merit, and, when warranted, conducts further investigation,” Heck told the Post. “I want to be clear, though, that a review of allegations does not necessarily result in the opening of an investigation.”

The allegations against San Nicolas now under review by the FBI stem from an extensive investigation conducted by members of the U.S. Congress and the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The investigation concluded with a report unanimously approved by a bipartisan congressional committee, led by 10 members of Congress from various states. It was forwarded to the U.S. Department of Justice, concluding there is “substantial evidence” San Nicolas committed a crime and tried to cover it up.

The alleged conspiracy involves committee findings that San Nicolas filed “false or incomplete” reports to the Federal Election Commission, while also attempting to influence witnesses, including a donor who admitted he unknowingly gave illegally excessive contributions to the delegate’s first congressional campaign.

The committee also concluded that it was “an extraordinary step to refer a sitting delegate of the House to another federal authority. However, San Nicolas has engaged in extraordinary conduct, not only with respect to the excessive cash campaign contribution and his efforts to influence witness testimony, but also with respect to his failure to meaningfully address the allegations before the Committee and by contemptuously ignoring a duly authorized subpoena.”

A comment on the development was requested from San Nicolas, however the delegate has not responded as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

During a media conference held in June, Stan Brand, one of two Washington, D.C.-based lawyers representing San Nicolas downplayed the legal risk arising from the congressional referral, and anticipated an initial review would occur.

“This can can foster some misunderstanding - the fact that a matter could be referred to the (DOJ) does not presume that the justice department will do anything with that information,” he said at the time. “They may, in their discretion, conduct a preliminary inquiry to determine whether there's even enough credible evidence for them to begin an investigation - and that is a much higher threshold than what exists in the (ethics) committee.”