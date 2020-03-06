Blood was splattered on the walls, the bed sheets and the mattress when 15-year-old Timicca Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home in June 2018, according to trial testimony.

But the DNA evidence taken from her lifeless body and sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's DNA lab revealed that it belonged to murder and rape defendant Brandon Michael Acosta.

FBI forensic examiner Brandon McCollum testified during Day 3 of Acosta's trial in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

"In the DNA results for the vaginal swabs and the anal swabs, both male and female DNA were detected. ... One was Ms. Nauta's, which was to be expected. There was one individual of the persons of interest that did match the DNA. That DNA matched to Mr. Acosta," said McCollum. "Semen was identified. ... The likelihood for Acosta is that the DNA results are 350 septillion times more likely if it originated from Nauta and Acosta, than if it originated from Nauta and some unknown unrelated random person in the world."

He said the results "provide very strong support" that the samples tested belong to both Nauta and Acosta.

Samples from at least 11 other persons of interest, including the victim's family members, were tested and were excluded after they did not match the evidence.

Crime scene detective

The jury also heard from police detective Angel Santos IV. He was the detective with the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section who was designated as the case agent to help find Nauta's killer.

He recalled responding to the scene on Chalan Koda nearly two years ago.

"I went into a wood-and-tin structure and saw a female minor lying on her stomach. She was half on the bed and half off. She suffered from several lacerations on her right shoulder blade to the middle of her spine, mid to left side of her neck, two injuries to her left ear – one was almost in an X-shape pattern – and a laceration to her left index finger," said Santos.

Santos said he also tasked officers to speak with neighbors, as they learned about burglaries reported in the neighborhood just the night before the teen's body was found. Santos testified that he believed the murder and the burglaries might have been related.

Acosta pleaded guilty last December to the Dededo burglaries, Post files state.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas, lead prosecutor, said in court that Acosta's admission in that case shows the defendant had the "opportunity" to be involved in Nauta's death.

"Were any persons identified as suspects?" Rapadas asked.

"Yes. We were able to identify one person: Brandon Acosta. He lived within walking distance," said Santos.

On June 20, 2018, Santos said he assisted with transporting Acosta to police headquarters in Tiyan to be interviewed regarding the recent thefts.

Acosta was being held at the Department of Corrections in connection to the burglaries when he allegedly disclosed to another inmate details about Nauta's death.

Interview with Acosta

On Oct. 19, 2018, investigators interviewed Acosta about the killing.

"At the time, I could see on his face there was some sort of pain bottled up," Santos said. "We were discussing several things. I know a majority was concerning faith, our mistakes in life, the passing of his son."

Acosta appeared emotional and held back tears during this portion of the testimony.

"He was crying. He started to tell me his story. I know that I apprised him of his rights and he acknowledged it," Santos said. "He was telling me about the struggle he had gone through as a child, his regrets, and him turning to drugs to cope with the pain. Then, he just said he started to go downhill after turning to drugs. He said it made him a different person, someone he didn't agree with."

That's when Acosta apparently opened up to investigators.

"He said he burglarized the residence and that he was high that night, under the influence of methamphetamine. He said he went next door. I asked, 'Timicca's house?' He nodded his head up and down. He said he went inside Timicca's room," Santos said. "He said he went in to burglarize another residence. It was dark and he was startled by an unknown individual and couldn't see. What happened inside, he said it wasn't his intent and that it was a mistake."

Questions from the defense

However, defense attorney William Pole argued that Acosta never confessed to killing and raping Nauta.

Santos said Acosta declined to give a written statement. It was also said in court that there is no recording of the interrogation between police and Acosta.

"You said Brandon admitted to burglarizing Timicca's shack?" Pole asked.

"Yes," Santos said. "The crime is what I observed when I saw Timicca's body."

"But that's not his statement," Pole said.

"He said whatever act he committed was a mistake. He did commit the crime if he said he went in there," Santos said. "He said he entered Timicca's bedroom and made a mistake."

"He did not say why he entered the room. He never used the words burglary or theft?" Pole said.

"He did not. That was my characterization based on the statute." Santos said.

"He never said he was going to commit a home invasion?" Pole said.

"No, he didn't." Santos said.

"He said he never committed aggravated murder?" Pole said.

"He said he was not guilty of aggravated murder after being read the charges," Santos said.

"So it's your assumption?" Pole said.

"I didn't get him to say anything. He nodded his head up and down," Santos said.

"You did not, as a detective, try to clarify what he meant by that?" Pole said.

"He was still pretty emotional," Santos said.

"Did you ask him if he committed any sexual assault?" Pole said.

"No," Santos said.

"Did you think it was relevant?" Pole said.

"I wasn't even trying to get the confession. I was questioning him about the incident," Santos said, as there was also another police detective in the room who did the interrogation that day. "I saw somebody that needed comforting and consoling. That's what I provided to him."

"Why did you talk to him at all?" Pole said. "Isn't it your job, any statements are properly recorded?

"He didn't want to give a written statement. I am not going to force him to do anything. We are not in the business of fabricating statements or confessions," Santos said.

Santos agreed with the prosecutor that it was based on his experience with criminal investigations that Acosta had confessed to the crime. He also testified that Acosta never asked for an attorney and never once declined to speak with officers.

Trial continues today.