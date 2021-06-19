The rise in financial crimes against the elderly since 2015 nationally and on island can be attributed to their vulnerability, the Guam Police Department stated after the release of a FBI report documenting those types of crimes.

In 2020, 18 manåmko' over the age of 60 were victims of a financial crime, reporting a total loss of $55,428, according to data presented in the 2020 Elder Fraud report.

GPD Spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said, “usually when we get identity theft or financial fraud cases, it’s really associated with people that are entrusted with care of elders, who are no longer independent.”

In the FBI’s first publication, common frauds affecting the elderly were identified through the Crime Complaint Center or IC3 and include:

Non-Payment/Non-Delivery, Fraudulent Products

Lottery/Sweepstakes/Inheritance

Confidence Fraud/Romance Scams

Tech Support Fraud

Extortion

Government Impersonation

Investment

“Each year, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of financial fraud or internet scheme, such as romance scams, tech support fraud, and lottery or sweepstake scams,” said Calvin Shivers, assistant director of the FBI’s criminal investigative division.

Crimes against the elderly in the Northern Mariana Islands showed five CNMI residents were targeted, they lost a total of $66,000 in 2020.

On the national front, IC3 data shows 105,301 victims over 60 in 2020 reported a loss of nearly $1 million to fraud. That’s 28% of all loss reported to the IC3 that year. The data stated, “the average loss per victim was $9,175.”

The data collected represents cases reported by a victim over age 60 from 2015 to 2020.

The five-year analysis revealed an upward trend in crimes against the elderly nationally, rising from 60,000 victims in 2015 to over 100,000 victims in 2020. IC3 data showed counts and losses began to pick up in 2018 after a brief dip in 2017.

In 2015, the losses were nearly $300,000 as compared to nearly $1 million in 2020.

According to Tapao, red flags are usually noticed by family members who report the fraud to GPD.

These are cases where a power of attorney may not have been executed or other arrangements were made versus financial crimes like check forgery or social security fraud.

“Identity fraud, or identity thefts, that we’ve seen it really is the awareness level of the individual because identify fraud and financial fraud is not just targeting the manåmko',” said Tapao, who has seen victims in other age groups be targeted.

According to the Elder Fraud report, seniors over 60, however, are targeted more frequently than other age groups.

Tapao offered answers as to why, stating that in many of the cases, targeted elderly know the perpetrator. Elderly victims are also often more trusting, he added.

“You actually become more vulnerable to open yourself up. If they are not tracking or are not competent enough to track financial records. We’ve seen bank accounts and life savings drained,” said Tapao. “We’ve also seen caretakers to who were identified as perpetrators in a lot of these cases.”

Criminals gain their targets’ trust or use tactics of intimidation and threats to take advantage of their victims. Shivers said “once successful, scammers are likely to keep a scheme going because of the prospect of significant financial gain.”

Victims of fraud were targeted for money and/or assets, Tapao said.

“We’ve even seen a couple years back where deeds to lands were actually forged because the elders are not able to be competent enough to make that decision," said Tapao.

GPD recommended the elderly and their families take measures to prevent fraud.

“Have a two-party system, there’s a checks and balance, you can entrust someone but it has to be a two-party decision,” said Tapao.

Creating a two-party system protects the elder and the family member or caretaker. The interest should be solely based on the finances and well being of the elder being cared for.

There are some local barriers to tracking crimes against the elderly, Tapao said.

“Family members, you know the CHamorro culture itself, Asian Pacific Islanders, they just don’t want to bring shame to the family. It’s unfortunate in the sense that they don’t track this and identify and report it to proper authorities.”