St. Anthony Catholic School will not resume classes until April 11 after a threat of gun violence sent the school into lockdown on Wednesday and an additional threat on social media was discovered by the FBI.

On Thursday morning, the Archdiocese of Agana spokesperson Tony Diaz announced the Tamuning Catholic school would not have classes as “law enforcement officials continue to investigate a threat of violence which prompted a schoolwide lockdown.”

While an initial announcement also stated classes would resume today, a supplementary statement came in the afternoon, with an update that classes will not resume until Tuesday, April 11, after the school returns from spring break.

The extension of the break, according to the St. Anthony Catholic School administration, was determined after an update in the case came from the FBI.

“This morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) notified the SACS Administration of a second, separate threat made via social media. Law enforcement officials are investigating both threats very carefully, for which we are most grateful,” a release from the school's administration issued Thursday stated.

School officials added that both investigations are ongoing and more information will be available once they are completed. In addition, the school is looking at securing counseling services for students, faculty and staff, the announcement stated.

Threatening note

The postponement of classes came more than a day after a note “which threatened gun violence” not only placed the school in lockdown, but the Guam Police Department was called in to investigate.

“Patrol officers from Tumon-Tamuning Precinct, Special Operations Division and law enforcement officers with (Guam) Homeland Security arrived. They conducted a sweep of the school and extending areas,” GPD spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, stated in a message to the media Wednesday morning.

While St. Anthony and extended areas, including Tamuning Elementary School, were assessed, officials of the Catholic school notified guardians and parents to pick up their children, who were deemed safe and found to have no injuries by GPD, Diaz said in a statement sent out at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, Savella confirmed the investigation into the threat was still ongoing and could not share any details surrounding the report, including the contents of the note that was found in a common area of the school. GPD has also not stated if any individuals have been arrested or taken into custody.

St. Anthony administration stated students will be able to “get their bags and belongings, upon their return.”