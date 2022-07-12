FBI: Fraud against the elderly on the rise

Federal investigations are underway after one elderly person on island fell victim to an online scam that cost them $70,000.

A second victim lost more than half a million dollars to a separate scam on the internet.

Both cases are what Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio say are proof that more needs to be done to protect the vulnerable from being targets of fraud.

“Working with your elders, if you are someone that is an adult in the family, and you have an elderly parent then tell them to notify you if they receive such a solicitation via WhatsApp or through an email so you can vet the information,” said Ignacio, during a press conference held on Monday with FBI Special Agent In Charge Steven Merrill.

Merrill is based in the FBI office in Honolulu.

“Fraud against the elderly around the world, including here in Guam, is rising rapidly,” Merrill said. “We can do our best to catch people, put them in prison, and try to get their money back but in most instances it’s very difficult to do all of that.”

In 2021, the FBI got reports from 92,000 victims in the elderly community across the nation last year. In that same year, Guam’s elderly had been scammed out of $1.5 million.

“We think there is a lot more, but people are too embarrassed or ashamed to admit,” he said.

Authorities note the highest dollar amount taken from the elderly was through a romance scam where the scammer claims to be falling in love with the victim and in need of money. Another scam is where victims are asked to buy goods from the scammer, but never get the goods after making payment.

“Be very careful about who you are communicating with electronically, on social media and via email. If you get some sort of an offer for a make money scheme, we always say if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. What we recommend is that you use due diligence, check to see that the person reaching out to you is in fact the person they proclaim to be,” Merrill said. “Family members can be very helpful in trying to temper the expectations of a potential elderly victim by telling them to slow down, don’t make rash decisions, don’t immediately click on something, don’t reply, think about it, sleep on it.”