FBI investigation into illegal gambling reaches Port

A local and federal investigation is underway into allegations that several officers at the Port Authority of Guam were involved in an "illegal gambling matter."

Port General Manager Rory Respicio issued a news release on Thursday afternoon that confirmed they were made aware that the FBI is conducting the investigation.

The Port did not say exactly how many employees are being investigated by the FBI.

"We are conducting our own administrative review and because this involves a personnel matter we are unable to comment further at this time," said Respicio.

The Port didn't indicate whether any of the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into illegal gambling at the Port comes after news that an A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority police officer had been terminated from his job after he admitted to promoting a poker gambling app at work.

Jericho Santos is fighting his termination before the Civil Service Commission, as he resigned the day before airport management fired him.