The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering specialized training on the hazards posed by improvised explosives and potentially dangerous chemicals.

The “Chemical Industry Outreach Workshop” is intended for both Guam and CNMI public safety officials, law enforcement partners and people who work in the chemical industry, this includes suppliers of pool chemicals, beauty supplies and home improvement materials.

The free workshop will include a classroom presentation and an outdoor explosive demonstration on the effects of conventional and improvised explosives.

“The training will underscore the potential dangers of particular chemicals, both in the hands of terrorists as well as juvenile experimenters,” the press release states.

Interested participants of this one-day workshop can choose from one of two dates Aug. 25 or 26. The press release states the workshop will be held in Mangilao, but doesn’t specify a date or location.

There is limited seating. Anyone interested in attending should submit their name, preferred workshop date, phone number and email address, company/agency name and job title to Guam-Outreach@fbi.gov.