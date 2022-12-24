The local office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will host its Guam Student Academy on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, and encourages all high school students who are interested to apply, the FBI announced in a press release.

The FBI Teen Academy grants high school students insight behind the scenes of the agency's operations, according to the agency's website.

After completing the academy, high school students will have a better understanding of the FBI's mission and how to serve the public, their community and the country, the bureau stated in the release. Students will have the chance during the academy to learn about terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, cyber programs and job opportunities and requirements.

Participants also will have the opportunity to observe how evidence is obtained at crime scenes and how FBI SWAT teams carry out arrests. Students will learn about investigative methods including gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and supporting cases from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists and other FBI career paths

There will be a few seats available for this in-person event at the FBI facility. According to the press release, the application period closes Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Those interested must send their completed applications to FBI Honolulu, jvandervoort@fbi.gov, with the subject line, Community Outreach Specialist Joy van der Voort.