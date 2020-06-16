FBI transports captured 'serial swindler' to Guam

Guam was the first stop on U.S. soil for a captured fugitive whom the FBI described as an alleged "serial swindler who misled art collectors, investors, and lenders out of more than $20 million."

The FBI captured Inigo Philbrick in Vanuatu on June 11, after Vanuatu authorities expelled the former fugitive at the request of the U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea in light of the charges against the defendant in a federal court in Manhattan, according to the Justice Department.

Philbrick was then transported on a private jet to Guam, where he was presented in federal court on Monday, according to the Justice Department.

A federal judge on Guam signed a warrant of removal and ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to return him to the District Court of Southern New York to answer to the criminal charges.

The Justice Department described the defendant as "an art dealer specializing in post-war and contemporary fine art, with galleries in London, United Kingdom, and Miami, Florida," and who was allegedly "engaging in a multiyear scheme to defraud various individuals and entities in order to finance his art business."

Philbrick, 33, is an American citizen who was living in London prior to disappearing in October 2019, according to the Justice Department.

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr., in a statement, said, “Mr. Philbrick allegedly sought out high-dollar art investors, sold pieces he didn’t own, and played games with millions of dollars in other people’s money. The game ended when investors began wondering where their money went."

Artworks about which the defendant made fraudulent misrepresentations include a 1982 painting by the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat titled “Humidity,” a 2010 untitled painting by the artist Christopher Wool, and an untitled 2012 painting by the artist Rudolf Stingel depicting the artist Pablo Picasso.

From approximately 2016 through 2019, to finance his art business, Philbrick engaged in a scheme to defraud multiple individuals and entities in the art market located in the New York metropolitan area and abroad, the Justice Department stated.

Another piece, Christopher Wool’s 2010 “Untitled,” was purchased for $4.1 million, and Rudolf Stingel’s “Picasso” was allegedly sold full or partial ownership to three investors who agreed to pay a total of more than $15 million, unaware of each other’s respective claims, court documents state.