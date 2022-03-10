Scammers are claiming to be law enforcement or government officials as they attempt to steal money and personal information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations issued a warning this week about the impostors.

Authorities stated that the impostors will often spoof authentic phone numbers and names and use fake credentials of well-known government and law enforcement agencies.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspects then use an urgent and aggressive tone demanding money and instructing the victim not to report the call.

The feds state that scam tactics continually change, but often share many of the same characteristics.

Some examples provided by the FBI:

• The victim’s identity was allegedly used in a crime, such as a drug deal or money laundering. The victim is asked to verify their identity, including Social Security number and date of birth. The victim is threatened with arrest, prosecution or imprisonment if they do not pay to remove charges or assist in the investigation against the “real” criminals.

• The victim is accused of not reporting for jury duty and is being fined, or the victim missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest unless a payment is made.

• Text messages from spoofed government agencies requesting information regarding passport or driver’s license renewal.

• A notification that personal information has been compromised and the victim should contact the agency immediately.

• Medical practitioners are contacted to warn of the expiration of their medical license, or their license was utilized to conduct a crime. The scammers will threaten the revocation of their license or registration, and the medical professional is compelled to renew their license to protect their professional reputation.