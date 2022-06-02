Donors who want to give financial help to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine are being cautioned.

The FBI issued a press release Wednesday stating criminals are taking advantage of the crisis by posing as Ukrainian entities needing humanitarian aid or developing fundraising efforts, including monetary or cryptocurrency donations.

Authorities advise the community to be suspicious of online communications from potential scammers and avoid texts, emails and links from unknown individuals in need of humanitarian aid.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The FBI said the best practice to avoid falling victim to a scam is to research the charity and check if it is registered with the Internal Revenue Service’s website.

Anyone who believes they might have been a victim of a financial interest scam or fraudulent scheme is asked to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.