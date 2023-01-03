FBLG bell schedule released

Students from F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School will be headed back to school gradually as they relocate to the Okkodo High School campus.

According to the middle school's website, in preparation of the move, sixth grade student classes will begin Jan. 6, followed by the seventh grade class Jan. 9, and finally the eighth grade class Jan. 10.

As of Monday, Guam Department of Education officials indicated the FBLG may be following Bell Schedule Proposal 3, which, on an alternating schedule, class periods have been divided into two days: Blue Days and White Days.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Blue Days, the day will start at 1:15 p.m. with a warning bell, students will have 15 minutes to get to their first period.

The students will have five periods, each lasting 48 or 49 minutes, throughout the day.

Periods lasting 49 minutes take into account that some students will be at lunch during these times.

The last class of the day will end at 5:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the White Days, students will follow a similar schedule with only four class periods, one “team time” period, and four passing periods will cover the remaining periods not attended on Blue Days.

The decision to relocate FBLG students to OHS was made after safety concerns arose at the middle school campus.

In October 2022, sections of the FBLG campus in Yigo were condemned. The decision to relocate and address the safety issues came after portions of the concrete ceiling fell to the ground moments after students departed the campus for the day, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

FBLG students have been tentatively set to close out the school year at the high school campus.

Okkodo students will attend school from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.