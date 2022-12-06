FBLG move to Okkodo on track

Students, faculty and staff at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School are getting ready to relocate temporarily to Okkodo High School after the Christmas break. The plan has been finalized, according to public school officials, but the revised FBLG school bell schedule is pending.

Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz and other GDOE officials have met with Okkodo High School administration every Thursday since the high school was selected as the host campus for FBLG, in order to keep things on track for the move.

“We do have a timeline, the first thing we did was meet with parents of Okkodo High School, as well as the students. We had a student assembly for Okkodo and a (Parent-Teacher Organization) meeting with the Okkodo parents as well as separately for FBLG parents,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

Those meetings allowed stakeholders to provide their input and voice any concerns regarding the relocation, Cruz said, adding that the students were the most vocal.

“The concerns were more from the Okkodo students as far as, this is their senior year and in the four years they’ve been in high school they have not really been at their high school for the amount of time that they should be, meaning from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., that was their main concern,” Cruz said.

Other student concerns centered around extracurricular activities and whether there would be adverse impacts.

“Of course they're not. Kids will remain on campus, those that are participating in sports and those that are participating in clubs and organizations. They will be in a separate wing, which is the ninth grade academy wing," Cruz said, later adding, "It’s the new extension there and that’s where the extracurricular activities will be held while FBLG is in session."

Moving the middle school to Okkodo was a decision that took into account FBLG’s student population, which is more than 1,000. The other sites considered were Benavente Middle School and Astumbo Middle School.

“Obviously, Benavente Middle School is an old school, as well, and to put over 2,000 students, because we have a little over a thousand students at FBLG and Benavente has close to a thousand as well. The wear and tear of BMS we felt is going to become worse because you have all these people using the facilities, which is old. Astumbo Middle School, the maximum capacity is 700, … it’s just too small to accommodate FBLG,” Cruz said.

Okkodo was the only school site that could meet capacity needs and also address concerns from parents regarding intermingling between high school and middle school students.

“The parents, all they wanted was to ensure the kids were separated so, obviously, a big concern was traffic because it’s one way in and one way out. However, (the school's principal) had gone through how the traffic flow will be, where OHS will be completely exiting and off campus before FBLG even comes on campus. They feel that traffic won’t be an issue,” she said.

In anticipation of any traffic flow issues, GDOE has enlisted the assistance of the Guam Police Department for the first two weeks of campus use by both schools.

Students from OHS and FBLG will be on double session, with the high school students on campus from 7 a.m. to noon. The FBLG schedule continues to be worked out with the Department of Public Works, which handles bus operations.

The new schedules will go into effect when students return from Christmas break in January.