FBLG set for Jan. 5 relocation

The relocation of more than 1,000 F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students to the Okkodo High School campus is on schedule and both schools have begun the “necessary work and coordination for the move," Guam Department of Education acting Superintendent Francis Santos said.

With Christmas break in full gear, teachers, staff and the FBLG administration are in the process of packing up. The decision to move the school into a shared day at another school's campus comes after sections of FBLG were condemned and portions of a concrete roof crumbed after an earthquake.

"Movement of staff, collateral equipment, supplies and all school-related materials will be handled during the Christmas break,” Santos said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The move is temporary as GDOE addresses structural issues seen at the middle school campus.

In October, sections of the FBLG campus in Yigo were condemned. The decision to relocate and address the safety issues came after portions of a concrete ceiling fell to the ground - moments after students departed the campus for the day.

FBLG students will return from Christmas break on Jan. 5 to the host campus, Okkodo High School, which GDOE officials noted was the only nearby school site that could accommodate the middle school's student population.

“Tentative plans are for at least a year,” Santos said regarding the period of time OHS would host FBLG students.

When the students return, the OHS campus will be shared by the high school and the middle school on a set schedule. Okkodo's students will be on campus from 7 a.m. to noon. The middle school students' bell schedule is pending, Santos said, but will be firmed up soon.

"The bell schedule will be released by FBLG Principal Melissa Mafnas this week,” Santos clarified.

While steps are being taken to address FBLG facility issues, districtwide projects addressing school facilities are not planned to occur during the break. Santos said smaller projects covering individual campus repairs are taking place.

“There are no specific (capital improvement) projects that will be addressed during the Christmas break, however, we have ongoing school projects which will address plumbing, electrical and air conditioning work,” he said.

If the public school system were to fix all the maintenance problems that were delayed over the years because the government didn’t have enough money to fix them, it would cost about $107.2 million, according to Post files.

And, if the government were to go one step further and improve and modernize all schools - updating them to 21st century learning environments - it would cost another $142.5 million.

That is nearly $250 million, which is roughly one year's budget for the Guam Department of Education, Post files show.