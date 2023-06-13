FCC: 26% of cell sites still offline; service may fluctuate with power

Just over a quarter of cellular sites on Guam are out of service as of Sunday, according to a report from the Federal Communications Commission.

It's a marked improvement from the days just after Typhoon Mawar, when as many as about 70% of all cellular sites were offline at one time.

But local telecom officials say residents with reception can still expect to see intermittent service interruptions, as the availability of island power continues to fluctuate.

Indeed, the FCC reports that power issues have been a much bigger cause of cellular outages than actual damage to cellular infrastructure in the wake of Mawar. Just 10 sites were offline due to damages as of Sunday, around the same number that were offline since just after the typhoon. But the number of cell sites offline due to power issues remained at 69 as of the latest report, and at one time was at over 200.

Of the 241 cell sites that are online, 136 were running on backup power, according to the FCC.

A full 2,578 subscribers have lost home and office telephone, television, or internet services.

Telecom providers last week reported that the hours-long lines at local gas stations were hampering the ability of service crews to keep cell towers running on generator power. Gas lines have since eased, more areas have been put back on the power grid, and network availability has generally improved.

Brownouts

But the fragile state of the power grid will continue to cause issues for phone and mobile data services. The Guam Power Authority reported Monday that 59% of customers were back on power. Many customers, however, were experiencing “brownouts,” and dips in voltage and power fluctuations are to be expected.

Unstable power will mean unstable cell service for some customers, Docomo Pacific spokesperson Jared Roberto told The Guam Daily Post.

“Stable power comes (into) play for our cell sites as they require (it) to come back online,” Roberto said, “especially since we don’t keep generators at areas deemed to be operating on island power.”

Docomo is prioritizing keeping call and text services online so that customers have a stable means of communications, Roberto said, but mobile data speeds may drop out first if an area loses power.

That’s especially true for areas where power restoration is only partial, leaving some cell sites offline, he said.

“If one of our cell sites (is) off, the others nearby will work to try to cover more customers,” said Roberto.

The result is network congestion and lower data speeds.

According to the FCC’s report, “The number of cell site outages in a specific area does not necessarily correspond to the availability of wireless service to consumers in that area.”

Cell networks, it added, “are often designed with numerous, overlapping cell sites that provide maximum capacity and continuity of service even when an individual site is inoperable. In addition, wireless providers may use temporary facilities, such as cells-on-wheels … increase power at operational sites, initiate roaming agreements, or take other actions to maintain service to affected consumers during emergencies or other events that result in cell site outages.”

Broadcast outages

According to the FCC, the PBS Guam television station KGTF TV12 is reported offline as of Sunday.

On the FM radio side, KSTO, KISH, and K290CR are all offline. KTWG is the only AM station reported offline.

The Nimitz Carrier Group has authorization from the FCC Media Bureau to broadcast on commercial FM on Guam through June 30.