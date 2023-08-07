The Filipino Community of Guam had much to celebrate on Saturday, albeit a little late. FCG members honored the 125th anniversary of the independence of the Philippines and inaugurated a new generation of leaders to guide the organization.

“I’ve always been a behind-the-scenes kind of person, following my folks to these kinds of events and, especially with the Filipino organization, there’s a lot of very distinct Filipino officers. ... And it’s really them that supported me in getting to this position and where I am at. I feel that I am ready to get in the driver’s seat and carry Guam to the next level,” Patrick Luces, FCG president, said upon his induction.

Reflecting on the last three years of the island being impacted by COVID-19, Luces revealed what the future holds for FCG.

“COVID-19 these last three years had a real impact on Filipino organizations. We have an umbrella of over 22 organizations, and many of them suffered because of COVID-19” Luces said. "What we want to do is hopefully bring in more Filipinos to help the 22 organizations, but really, No. 1, grow the membership and, No. 2, we want to do more projects to beautify our island."

He said Guam has been through a catastrophic Category 4 typhoon, Typhoon Mawar.

"And I communicate with many Filipinos across the island and the resilience of the Filipino community was really, 'let’s get back on track and help our island,'" Luces said. "I think we are at a point where a lot of the recovery has been restored, and we’re healed a lot, but there’s still more to do. Let’s bring everyone back to the table and see what we can do moving forward.”

The gala event at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort was a night many FCG members looked forward to, such as Katherine Iseke, who has been a member of FCG for 15 years.

“It’s very special to me because I’m Filipina, 100%, and of course, I am very proud to be one,” Iseke said.

With Mawar delaying the FCG gala, Iseke said she was eager to reconnect with her kinsmen.

“I am happy because after that typhoon we had this celebrating the 125th … Philippine independence. As part of my culture, we have to love the community, and so, of course, we will do everything that we can for the (Guam) community. … We help people and share what we can with the community and just try our best to help each other,” Iseke said.

For Trixie Naholowaa-Torres, the gala event marked a milestone as she was inducted into the organization as its new secretary.

“What makes this event so special is this was actually scheduled for the first week of June, but because of the typhoon we had to accommodate, adjust and postpone. But this not only celebrates the 125th independence of the Philippines but the inauguration of our new board of trustees, our officers, so it’s an exciting night,” she said.

Naholowaa-Torres officially became part of the FCG organization in January, but the organization has been a family affair for as long as she can remember.

“We are like the second generation and so our parents and grandparents were officers and so my mom was president way back when. I was unofficially tagging along to meetings as early as elementary (school). So I grew up with many of these people. Just to have them watch me grow, not only as a person, but professionally, it just comes full circle,” she said.

Naholowaa-Torres said being part of the organization was a personal choice that she made after seeing how the organization brings together Filipinos from different provinces to work together.

“What’s nice about it is not just when we have our meetings monthly, and we come back full force and work together, it’s just that we come from different provinces, but together we are one,” Naholowaa-Torres said. “What’s so special is that we have many ideas, but we are able to collaborate and work together and strengthen the Filipino community on Guam.”

According to Naholowaa-Torres, the organization's humanitarian efforts drew her to become an active member of the FCG.

“What I love about FCG is we like to give back to our island. It’s a lot of volunteerism, but I really do believe that we like to put the hard work ... back into the island,” she said.