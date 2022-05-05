FD graduates Class of 2022

CLASS OF 2022: Father Duenas Memorial School's Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday at the school's Phoenix Center in Mangilao before a crowd of friends and family members who were able to celebrate without social distancing limits. It is the first major Guam school to hold its graduation since the mask mandate was lifted. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
