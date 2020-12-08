Local officials are preparing for the arrival for the first 3,900 doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccines, which could happen in about a week as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration board prepares to meet on Dec. 10.

“That’s Dec. 11, Friday, for us here on Guam,” said Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group. “They’re expected to have a decision within days so it may be this weekend when we find out that an (emergency use authorization) is granted and if that’s the case then we should be expecting the vaccine on the ground here in Guam in a matter of days after that.”

Guam has an allocation of 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires two doses. With Moderna, Guam’s allocation is 50,000 doses for 25,000 people, Cabrera said last week.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee also is expected to meet on Dec. 17 on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government's Operation Warp Speed previously stated once FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine, distribution across the nation will begin in 24 hours.

Preparations

Cabrera said he was told Department of Public Health and Social Services has worked on dry-runs to test the time required to ship and to ensure the storage meets the sub-zero temperatures required by Pifizer Inc.’s vaccine.

The refrigerated cargo containers arrived on island in the last day or two, and the temperature on the container looked good.

“All they have to do (once the vaccines are ready) is to ship the containers with the vaccines in it,” he said.

Cabrera gave kudos to the DPHSS for their planning effort, which also included a request to separate shipments of the first 3,900 doses from the second. He said they wanted to avoid a shipment snag similar to an incident that occurred during Supertyphoon Pongsona when vaccine doses were ruined.

The doctors said another effort, including a table-top exercise, was held last week with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on shipping and distributing the vaccine to various communities. He said Hawaii, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa also participated in the table-top exercise.

He said among the scenarios discussed was “how to combat misinformation” regarding the vaccine and what each jurisdiction would do in case misinformation hits social media.

Cabrera said federal officials “seemed happy” with Guam’s plans.

Distribution

Guam has three freezers on island that will be used to store the COVID-19 vaccines once they arrive, according to DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

She said at least one of the freezers can hold 50,000 vials.

Cabrera said the plan is to have four distribution sites, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, Northern Region Community Health Center and one other DPHSS location.

Testing

As officials prepare for the vaccines, times, dates and locations of mass community tests haven’t been finalized, Carrera confirmed. Officials wanted to ramp up community testing.

However, a low turnout last week has DPHSS reevaluating its mass testing strategy.

There were three sites for mass COVID-19 testing from Monday to Saturday last week. While DPHSS was prepared to test a total of 3,900 people only 1,953 Guamanians took advantage of the free testing, which also provided same-day results for those who wanted to wait about 15 minutes.

Carrera said they hope to finalize plans for the next round of community testing soon.

