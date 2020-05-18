FDA: Beware of false negative test results

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW rapid test to diagnose COVID-19.

The test may return false negative results, the FDA stated.

A request for comment from the governor's office was not answered as of press time.

It's unclear if any Guam patients need to be retested or have been retested because of the accuracy issue.

Guam has had 154 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing. There have been five deaths and 126 patients have been released from isolation, according to the government Joint Information Center.

"We are still evaluating the information about inaccurate results and are in direct communications with Abbott about this important issue," said Dr. Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "We will continue to study the data available and are working with the company to create additional mechanisms for studying the test. This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test."

The agency has been working with Abbott to analyze the information gathered to date and has worked with the company on a customer notification letter to alert users that any negative test results that are not consistent with a patient's clinical signs and symptoms or necessary for patient management should be confirmed with another test, the FDA stated.

In a separate statement, Abbott stated if negative test results are inconsistent with a patient's symptoms, the patient "should be tested with an alternative molecular assay."

"We are also reinforcing proper sample collection and handling instructions. We are communicating this to our customers," Abbott stated.

The FDA added that "no diagnostic test will be 100% accurate due to performance characteristics, specimen handling, or user error, which is why it is important to study patterns and identify the cause of suspected false results so any significant issues can be addressed quickly.

"The agency is aware of some scientific studies that have identified accuracy issues with Abbott ID NOW and is investigating whether it could be due to the types of swabs used or the type of ... material used to transport the patient's specimen," the FDA stated.

The FDA has received 15 adverse event reports about the Abbott ID NOW device that suggest some users are receiving inaccurate negative results, it stated.